Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

AT TOKYO data centre to go live in 2025

Saf Malik
May 17, 2023 01:00 PM
Share
CC3_20220417.jpg

AT TOKYO’s 25 megawatts (MW) data centre at the heart of Tokyo is set to be operational by early 2025, the company has announced.

The new facility is situated centrally in Tokyo, in close proximity to major business and financial districts.

"We're really excited to be opening this new facility," said Akira Nakamura, CEO of AT TOKYO.

"Our goal is to continue to provide businesses in the region with effective communication hubs and datacentres that use the best possible technology infrastructure, enabling them to stay ahead of their competition and thrive in today's digital economy.

“With our new facility, we're confident that we'll be able to deliver on that promise and provide the best possible service to our customers."

The company adds that the data centre will feature the latest technology and infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity, redundant power systems and advanced cooling systems.

This will ensure that businesses can rely on the facility to deliver reliable and fast access to their data, while maintaining optimal performance and uptime.

Tags

News NewsData CentresITW 2023
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe