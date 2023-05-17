AT TOKYO data centre to go live in 2025

The new facility is situated centrally in Tokyo, in close proximity to major business and financial districts.

"We're really excited to be opening this new facility," said Akira Nakamura, CEO of AT TOKYO.

"Our goal is to continue to provide businesses in the region with effective communication hubs and datacentres that use the best possible technology infrastructure, enabling them to stay ahead of their competition and thrive in today's digital economy.

“With our new facility, we're confident that we'll be able to deliver on that promise and provide the best possible service to our customers."

The company adds that the data centre will feature the latest technology and infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity, redundant power systems and advanced cooling systems.

This will ensure that businesses can rely on the facility to deliver reliable and fast access to their data, while maintaining optimal performance and uptime.