Hurricane Electric expands global network to DataVerge in Brooklyn

The new Hurricane Electric point of presence (PoP) at the DataVerge facility connects Tri-State area companies to the largest IPv6 backbone in the world, measured by number of connected networks.

IPv6 enables companies to stream multimedia seamlessly simultaneously to multiple destinations, increases the number of available IP addresses, and delivers faster connections by enabling more efficient packet processing.

It also provides increased security and performance for business-critical applications, such as support for customer billing and supplier relationships.

"Hurricane Electric is excited to establish a presence in DataVerge, our first in Brooklyn, to meet the demand for IP transit while providing a new resource to handle the growing bandwidth needs of established companies and the emerging start-ups that comprise DataVerge’s customer base,” said Mike Leber, president at Hurricane Electric.

“The expansion will also offer increased redundancy to the diverse selection of network providers housed within the facility.”

In addition, Hurricane Electric’s presence provides DataVerge customers with direct access to improved load balancing, congestion management and fault tolerance by exchanging IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s global network.

At the same time, Hurricane Electric’s network being established in DataVerge supports the expanding footprint for both companies in the surging Brooklyn and greater New York area.

“By providing Hurricane Electric with its first point of presence in Brooklyn,” said Ray Sidler, CEO and Cofounder of DataVerge. “More area enterprises and ISPs will benefit through the delivery of next generation IP connectivity solutions.”