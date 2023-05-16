Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Hurricane Electric expands global network to DataVerge in Brooklyn

Natalie Bannerman
May 16, 2023 01:00 PM
Share
Aerial panoramic city view of Lower Manhattan. Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges over East River, New York, USA. Social media hologram. Concept of networking and establishing new people connections

Hurricane Electric has joined the growing ecosystem at DataVerge, the carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn.

The new Hurricane Electric point of presence (PoP) at the DataVerge facility connects Tri-State area companies to the largest IPv6 backbone in the world, measured by number of connected networks.

IPv6 enables companies to stream multimedia seamlessly simultaneously to multiple destinations, increases the number of available IP addresses, and delivers faster connections by enabling more efficient packet processing.

It also provides increased security and performance for business-critical applications, such as support for customer billing and supplier relationships.

"Hurricane Electric is excited to establish a presence in DataVerge, our first in Brooklyn, to meet the demand for IP transit while providing a new resource to handle the growing bandwidth needs of established companies and the emerging start-ups that comprise DataVerge’s customer base,” said Mike Leber, president at Hurricane Electric.

“The expansion will also offer increased redundancy to the diverse selection of network providers housed within the facility.”

In addition, Hurricane Electric’s presence provides DataVerge customers with direct access to improved load balancing, congestion management and fault tolerance by exchanging IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s global network.

At the same time, Hurricane Electric’s network being established in DataVerge supports the expanding footprint for both companies in the surging Brooklyn and greater New York area.

“By providing Hurricane Electric with its first point of presence in Brooklyn,” said Ray Sidler, CEO and Cofounder of DataVerge. “More area enterprises and ISPs will benefit through the delivery of next generation IP connectivity solutions.”

Tags

News NewsDataVerge Infrastructure and NetworksITW 2023
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe