Ooredoo Maldives confirms the launch of its international gaming platform, Ooredoo Nation.
Gameloft Business Solutions, a provider of gaming solutions for carriers and manufacturers, confirms the launch of its 3GoPlay platform.
Games are becoming more expensive to make – so what can network and infrastructure providers do to help?The global video game industry is valued at over $300 billion - that’s more than the film and TV industries combined. But as revenues have grown, so too has the cost of creating these blockbuster games. Not only can development costs for AAA video game franchises such as Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty and Final Fantasy easily surpass the $100 million mark, but the video game industry has been slowly moving away from single-player games in favour of multiplayer experiences. Often because they’re easier to monetise, but also due to consumers favouring social gaming experiences.
Swarmio has teamed with the Philippines’ largest telco operator Globe Telecom to launch its Ember gaming platform across the country.
Cloud gaming and the metaverse are high on the list of priorities for UK gamers according to the latest research findings from Amdocs.
STC Bahrain's cloud services have received a boost across the Middle East region after cloud infrastructure provider Radian Arc confirmed the deployment of a new PoP in Bahrain.
Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia 2023
Capacity Middle East 2023Capacity Middle East is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players.
Metro Connect USA 2023
Ori Industries has formed a strategic partnership with Gamestream to deliver scalable cloud gaming solutions for video game publishers, telcos and the hospitality industry.
Telstra and the National Hockey League (NHL) have signed a five-year agreement to distribute up to 1,400 games per year using Telstra’s Global Media Network (GMN).
OTTs, 2022 trends and BT's Andrew Lord on QKD and hollow core fibre
The gaming industry presents a viable opportunity for telcos to diversify services and drive substantial growth. Saf Malik reports.
Subspace, the dedicated network for real-time services, has launched its global private network for real-time applications.
Project Kuiper launch dates; telco negotiation tactics; and GSMA's Stephanie Lynch-Habib
Netflix has entered the mobile gaming space with the launch of five free games on Android devices.
In a two-part panel session DOCOMO Digital's Filippo Giachi and Rahul Mughal unpack the booming sector that is cloud gaming, to mixed views.
Equinix, Inc. has won a contract to host the gaming platform operated by i3D.net on Platform Equinix.
Ericsson's Bhutan deal; EA's winning buy; GTT chapter 2.0 and 5G speeds in Europe
Electronic Arts (EA), AT&T and WarnerMedia confirm the completion of EA’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic for $1.4 billion in cash.
Capacity’s Natalie Bannerman speaks to Swarmio’s Vijai Karthigesu on how telcos can get a piece of the content gaming pie



Capacity Asia is APAC's most senior connectivity conference that holistically covers digital infrastructure, including subsea, terrestrial, data centre, tower, cloud and more. Decision-makers from the region’s largest digital infrastructure operators will gather to meet, discuss the industry and do the deals that propel the industry onward.
Layer123 World Congress is the leading event in Europe dedicated to telco network transformation and the exciting applications it makes possible.