The global video game industry is valued at over $300 billion - that’s more than the film and TV industries combined. But as revenues have grown, so too has the cost of creating these blockbuster games. Not only can development costs for AAA video game franchises such as Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty and Final Fantasy easily surpass the $100 million mark, but the video game industry has been slowly moving away from single-player games in favour of multiplayer experiences. Often because they’re easier to monetise, but also due to consumers favouring social gaming experiences.