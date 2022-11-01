Pioneer to develop web3 games for Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Under the terms of the agreement between Dynasty will publish web3 games, developed by Pioneer, for IOH to distribute to its subscriber base in Indonesia. In addition, IOH will actively promote and market these games to its customer base for optimal 'discoverability, engagement, and game play'.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Dynasty and IOH to provide our portfolio of best-in-class web3 games to 100 million potential customers in Indonesia. We know that web3 gaming is a new, fast-growing sector, especially in Asia and we are confident in our ability to provide a new level of quality and fun into web3 and blockchain gaming," said Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer.

"Our games are built within safe and trusted ecosystems and provide the infrastructure around security and safety for our customers to build strong and engaged gaming communities long-term. We are focused on ensuring the successful launch of our first gaming title with Dynasty and IOH by the end of this year and look forward to collaborating further on additional game titles next year.”

The first web3 gaming title for IOH is in the final stages of development and has been developed by Pioneer and licensed by Roundhouse Media, Pioneer’s Asia-based publishing arm. It is due to launch within the next three months.

“We continue to strengthen our already established partnerships in the region and look forward to launching the first P2E game with IOH within the next few months," added Matt Lodge, co-founder and CEO of Dynasty.

"IOH has proven they are an early adopter in the web3, and specifically the P2E gaming sector and will be actively promoting our games within their community. Under the recently signed publishing agreement with Pioneer, we expect similar agreements to be signed with additional partners serving Asia and several other markets to launch Pioneer’s web3 games in 2023.”