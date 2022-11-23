Taiwan’s Homeplus to offer cloud gaming service

The ‘Homeplus x GameNow’ cloud gaming service will be debuted with 100 games including 3A titles and Taiwan indie games.

Ubitus operates a cloud gaming platform with its patented GPU virtualisation technology and allows its users to stream interactive media content on multiple-devices.

The company has been providing technology to several game companies and licensing famous and popular titles from game companies.

Cloud gaming can provide high-quality gameplay to gamers by eliminating the capacity and computing power limitations of the end devices.

Homeplus subscribers can enjoy cloud gaming service with low latency, powered by Ubitus streaming technology and Homeplus’ high speed and stable network.

Traditionally, users would have to purchase a game disc the download the content to the end device.

This is not the case with the Homeplus streaming service, which offers instant access to any game on the platform.