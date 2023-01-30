Unity and Google expand game developer collaboration

Together, Unity, a global platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, and Google are simplifying ways for developers to create multiplayer experiences by offering two solutions from Unity Gaming Services (UGS), Game Server Hosting (Multiplay) and Voice and Text Chat (Vivox), on Google Cloud Marketplace.

At the same time, Google Ads and Display & Video 360 will soon be integrated into Unity LevelPlay, Unity's mediation offering, as part of Google's partner bidding program.

"Unity and Google are working together to provide developers with the most robust tools and infrastructure to build, launch, and grow games seamlessly at a global scale," said Jeff Collins, general manager of Unity Gaming Services.

"The integration of Google demand into Unity LevelPlay and the expansion of our UGS solutions, Game Server Hosting and Voice and Text Chat to Google Cloud Marketplace serve as important milestones in this deepening partnership that aims to enable game creators to deliver on their creative vision and to achieve business success."

Game Server Hosting is a dedicated game server hosting service that helps creators effectively scale their game to millions of players in minutes.

Voice and Text Chat enable in-game player communications, which, according to the Unity 2022 Multiplayer Report, is the primary way players want to communicate.

"Unity and Google Cloud have a long history of partnership in supporting developers by providing access to Google Cloud's infrastructure, cloud compute technologies, and expertise in data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud.

"Our expanded partnership with Unity enables us to more easily deliver products like Game Server Hosting and Voice and Text Chat at scale, making building games with Unity even more seamless."