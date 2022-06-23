Ooredoo launches Ooredoo Nation – the international gaming platform

Dubbed the 'Gamers’ Land in the Maldives', the platform aims to enable the gaming community in the Maldives to connect them to opportunities in the gaming space. The occasion was marked by a special ceremony held at Dharubaaruge attended by the Dr Abdulla Mausoom, Minister of Tourism, as well as the management team of Ooredoo Maldives and key members of the Maldivian gaming community.

“The rapidly transforming gaming industry has opened up various opportunities worldwide. Today we have unlocked an important milestone here in the Maldives that will greatly enable the local gaming community with endless possibilities," said Khalid Al-Hamadi, managing director & chief commercial officer of Ooredoo Maldives.

"The launch of Ooredoo Nation in the Maldives is an important step towards empowering the local gaming community to become professionals in the industry & reach greater heights. We are committed in becoming a pioneer of the industry and enable the growth of the Maldivian gaming community.”

Leveraging Ooredoo's 5G network as well as local & international partnerships, Ooredoo Nation all gaming elements in one platform. This includes gaming packs (PUBG, Garena Free Fire, Mobile Legends, Call of Duty and Roblox), gift cards (iTunes, Nintendo and PlayStation) & content services, Ooredoo Nation will be hosting local & international tournaments for the gamers.

The first local tournament called PUBG Mobile offers a prize of MVR 100,000 ($6,493). A series of subsequent PUBG tournaments will follow where participants will level up, increasing their prize pool as they move up the leader board.

In related news, earlier this month Ooredoo Group chose Icertis, a contract intelligence company, to support it in its enterprise-wide digital transformation.

Specifically, Ooredoo with use Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) to streamline its contract management across operations in Qatar, Algeria, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Palestine, and Tunisia.