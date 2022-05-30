Gameloft and CKH IOD to launch 3GoPlay gaming platform

In partnership with CKH Innovations Opportunities Development (CKH IOD), 3GoPlay is a game subscription platform that will deliver hundreds of mobile games into the hands to Hutchison users in countries which offer the All You Can Play subscription model. The service includes a feed of game news and videos.

“We want to make sure that everyone can play. We believe there’s a game for everyone, and that it shouldn’t matter where those people are in the world,” said Yann Fourneau, VP of global sales & distribution at Gameloft.

“We are always thinking about creating tailored solutions to add value to our partners’ offerings, and we accomplish this though the best content, no matter the device or channel. 3GoPlay is a great example of our ability to deliver innovative platforms anywhere in the world.”

Under the terms of the framework agreement between the two, 3GoPlay will initially launch in Austria and Italy (under the brand name W3GoPlay, with a further eight countries to be added in the future.

Specifically, this will be Denmark, Indonesia, Ireland, Sweden, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong and Macau SARs of China.

“Over the last two decades Gameloft has built a reputation as one of the leading mobile game publishers and solution providers, with an unrivalled catalogue of instantly recognisable games and brands that we know will delight our customers," said Joe Parker, CEO of CKH IOD, a unit of CK Hutchison’s telecom division.

"With hundreds of games available from launch, and more being added every month, we’re confident that our ‘All You Can Play’ subscription service will satisfy the appetites of even our most dedicated gaming customers, in a safe and secure environment, for just a small monthly fee.”

With a portfolio of hundreds of games as well as exclusive content, users can access the library of entertainment from their mobile device, along with special features such as parental control functionality.