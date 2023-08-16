Adtran expands Mosaic One offering with FGN for gaming community

FGN is a fully managed, co-branded platform that enables operators to offer access to exclusive gaming tournaments, use targeted esports-focused advertising and establish partnerships with local high schools and colleges.

The integration of this new service into its Mosaic One SaaS suite, means that Adtran is giving operators greater insights into gamers’ quality of experience and creating new revenue opportunities.

“For service providers, FGN isn’t just about online gaming; it’s about building community connections and unlocking fresh avenues for business growth in this rapidly expanding industry," said Robert Gilbert, principal and COO at DxTEL.

"Now integrated with Adtran Mosaic One, it’s helping to transform the gaming landscape, supporting immersive experiences that bring players together from all walks of life.”

FGN powered by Adtran is a multifaceted platform that enables providers to actively engage with the gaming community.

Its integration into Mosaic One establishes a new benchmark for efficient and secure delivery of cloud gaming, ensuring players have the most robust connection possible during bandwidth-intensive competitions.

In addition, it also gives service providers insight into a customer’s end-to-end experience, from gameplay to devices to subscription packages.

“DxTEL’s FGN powered by Adtran paves the way for service providers to get a significant strategic foothold in the booming esports industry," added Robert Conger, SVP of technology and strategy at Adtran.

"For subscribers, it delivers access to a thrilling and professionally curated gaming community, while schools and colleges receive the resources and toolkits, they need to establish esports clubs and teams. Now supported by Mosaic One and our connected home suite of technologies, FGN guarantees a seamless, high-quality gaming experience for those engaging in high-stakes global competitions.”