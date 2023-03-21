Bridge Alliance and Blacknut bolster cloud gaming in APAC

"Bridge Alliance’s member operators collectively serve over a billion customers and offer a unique opportunity for game publishers to gain new distribution channels and create innovative gaming experiences designed around cloud gaming, amplified by our group scale and multi-market capabilities," said Dr Ong Geok Chwee, CEO of Bridge Alliance.

"We’re delighted to partner with Blacknut and provide access to not only new game titles, but also a smooth and consistent gaming experience to consumers in the region. They can now enjoy cloud gaming at anytime, anywhere, enhanced by the blazing speeds of 5G networks in many markets where we operate. We welcome more collaborations with gaming industry partners and game publishers."

Through the collaboration, game publishers can access new growth channels and scale through Bridge Alliance’s large regional footprint enabled by its alliance of 34 major mobile telecoms companies across Asia.

In turn, participating Bridge member operators (BMOs) will benefit from collective triple-A games sourcing deals that will enhance the library of games available to their customers.

"The partnership with Bridge Alliance not only creates a fantastic opportunity to promote cloud gaming through Blacknut’s platform in participating BMO markets, it also creates the groundwork for the gaming industry and the carriers to closely work together and benefit from the development of this new market," said Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut.

Specifically, Blacknut will open up its Content Club, a global marketplace for the acquisition of video games for distribution by BMOs to their subscribers. Blacknut’s catalogue is comprised of more than 600 premium games that will be further strengthened by Bridge Alliance and BMOs to source, onboard and jointly promote game titles from leading publishers in local markets.