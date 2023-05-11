DE-CIX expands global presence to Mexico
DE-CIX has made its market entry into Mexico with a distributed Internet Exchange located in Mexico City and Santiago de Querétaro.
Arelion launches route supporting US East Coast landing stations
Arelion has deployed a new fully diverse, high-capacity route from Reston, VA down the US East Coast.
RETN unveils new Berlin, Poznan, and Warsaw fibre route
RETN confirms the launch of a new fibre route connecting Berlin, Poznan, and Warsaw.
