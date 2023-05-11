Free Trial
Mexico map NEW.jpeg
DE-CIX expands global presence to Mexico

DE-CIX has made its market entry into Mexico with a distributed Internet Exchange located in Mexico City and Santiago de Querétaro.
Natalie Bannerman, May 11, 2023
Arelion_PineappleImage.png
Arelion launches route supporting US East Coast landing stations

Arelion has deployed a new fully diverse, high-capacity route from Reston, VA down the US East Coast.
Saf Malik, May 11, 2023
glowing fiber optic strings in dark. 3d illustration
RETN unveils new Berlin, Poznan, and Warsaw fibre route

RETN confirms the launch of a new fibre route connecting Berlin, Poznan, and Warsaw.
Natalie Bannerman, May 10, 2023

