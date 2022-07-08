EE
Tango Networks has partnered with BT to use the EE network as it looks to deliver MVNO business mobile services in the UK.
EE says it has become the first European carrier to deliver 5G over seven combined spectrum carriers, delivering its fastest 5G speeds yet.
BT will raise its TV and broadband prices for most of its customers by around 9% by the end of March 2022.
The Digital Digest: Exa's subsea win; a roaming headache for the UK; satellite plans in the air and Gerd Simon on the Datacloud AwardsIn this episode of the Digital Digest, we roundup the biggest stories of the week from Subsea cables to roaming charges and satellite launches.
EE and Vodafone have both moved to delay the reintroduction of roaming charges.
Three and EE have announced they have joined the BAI Communications network to provide 4G and 5G mobile connectivity across the London Underground.
Capacity Caucasus & Central Asia 2023
Capacity Middle East 2023Capacity Middle East is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players.
Metro Connect USA 2023
Freshwave, a UK network service provider, has appointed Tom Bennett as its new chief technology officer (CTO).
The UK’s competition authority will consider forcing Motorola to divest the obsolete Airwave emergency services network as one of the possible solutions to its inquiry.
UK-based full fibre operator CityFibre has hired someone from the government as its chief marketing officer.
The merged Virgin Media O2 operator in the UK has been showing off 5G-connected drones that are designed to be used by emergency services.
BT has unveiled plans to offer high performance 5G across the UK and to combine its mobile, Wi-Fi and fibre infrastructures to deliver the “UK’s first fully converged network”.
HMD Mobile has officially launched its own MVNO operation in the UK.
The Digital Digest: EE's new spectrum; Ethiopia's lessons from Myanmar; cloud spending on the rise; and why we are at the start of a revolutionIn this episode of the Digital Digest, we roundup the biggest stories of the week from OTT partnerships to satellites and subsea cables.
EE, the mobile subsidiary of BT, has launched new 5G spectrum following the second assignment stage of Ofcom’s auction in March of 2021.
British regulator Ofcom has confirmed the final results in its 5G spectrum auction.
CK Hutchison’s Three UK has emerged as leader for 5G availability in the country, ahead of BT’s EE, Telefónica’s O2 and Vodafone.
The principal stage of The UK's long-awaited 5G auction has raised £1,356,400,000.
UK telecoms group Daisy has demerged its cloud business into a separate company, with investment from private equity fund Inflexion.
Capacity Asia is APAC's most senior connectivity conference that holistically covers digital infrastructure, including subsea, terrestrial, data centre, tower, cloud and more. Decision-makers from the region’s largest digital infrastructure operators will gather to meet, discuss the industry and do the deals that propel the industry onward.
Layer123 World Congress is the leading event in Europe dedicated to telco network transformation and the exciting applications it makes possible.