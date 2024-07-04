EE expects ‘busiest ever’ sporting weekend for data

In a huge weekend for British sports which will see England in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, Formula One at Silverstone, Women’s T20 cricket, international rugby and tennis action at Wimbledon, EE believes that data consumption will be at an all-time high.

Examining network performance across major UK sporting events, EE found some of the fastest growth in data usage is happening at Silverstone.

Fans attending the four-day race weekend in 2023 collectively used more than 88 TB of mobile data, with 4G data volumes reaching nearly 70,000 gigabytes and 5G data nearly 18,000 – resulting in 20% and 100% increases from 2022.

“Growing data usage demands a growing network and we’re proud to be investing ahead of the curve for EE customers,” said Greg McCall, chief networks officer at BT Group.

“Attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone is an absolute must for all motorsport fans, and now – thanks to the enhanced network performance - they can stay connected to all the drama, adrenaline, and passion the race is famous for

EE says it continues to invest in improved coverage at the UK’s major sporting locations. Silverstone is the latest UK event venue to receive significant network improvements, with EE supporting a range of major events across the UK each year.

Earlier this year, Wembley Stadium saw a huge mobile data usage for single-day events due to the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League Finals, which drove 4.23 and 5.29TB in data usage respectively.

Jurgen Hatheier, International CTO, Ciena also weighed in on the conversation. He told Capacity: “Thanks to new technologies and devices, we’re seeing an evolution in entertainment and live sporting events. Sporting fans, whether they’re cheering in the stadium or enjoying the games from the comfort of their living rooms, are craving a more immersive and interactive experience.

"Some are using augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and real-time interactive features that make them feel part of the action. Fans also want personalised content, instant replays, and in-depth statistics delivered seamlessly to their devices. It’s all about deeper connections and amplifying the joy of every critical play or winning point.

“But what many fans may not realise is that fibre optic cables are the unsung heroes of connectivity at sporting events and also for those watching at home. These cables provide a huge amount of bandwidth and capacity to deliver connectivity within the stadiums.

"Built with high bandwidth capacity and low latency, they are also essential for transmitting large volumes of data required for HD video streams, or richer experiences like AR and VR with minimal delays. Robust fibre infrastructure is guaranteeing millions of fans receive a more immersive and uninterrupted viewing experience, no matter where they are located.”