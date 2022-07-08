Tango teams with BT for EE network partnership

The agreement combines Tango Networks’ Mobile-X Extend service offering using EE’s network.

The Tango Extend MVNO service integrates any mobile phone into a company’s unified communications platform, turning the mobile into a full-featured business line.

“Consumer-oriented use cases, features and pricing models have dominated the development of the mobile communications industry,” said Andrew Bale, Tango Networks’ executive vice president.

“That all changes with Tango Extend, a mobile network built for business and designed to be controlled by businesses.

“Now with our partnership with BT Wholesale enabling access to the EE network, the reach and quality of these communications will be second to none and truly business class.”

The new agreement with BT will allow Tango’s channel partners to offer business mobile services with EE’s network.

Companies use Tango Extend for mobile unified communications and the service extends to mobile employees, deskless employees and frontline workers.

Alex Tempest, managing director of BT Wholesale added: “We’re pleased to be providing Tango Networks customers with access to our fantastic EE mobile network.

“We’ll be supporting them as they roll out services for companies with distributed workforces, including remote and mobile-based colleagues.”