BT to use Hiya Protect for EE users

Hiya Protect will be implemented into EE’s portfolio and is the first major carrier to implement the platform.

“EE has led the way against fraud since we launched our text anti-spam filter in 2021, blocking over 200 million scam texts in the first 12 months,” said Christian Thrane, MD for Marketing at BT and EE.

“Partnering with Hiya is the next step in our strategic commitment to protect our customers against fraud. Using Hiya’s call labelling technology alongside our existing innovations, gives our mobile and Digital Voice home phone customers extra reassurance when answering their phone.”

Hiya research indicates that 29% of all calls in the UK are spam and 50% are fraud calls, representing the highest fraud rate across Europe.

EE has more than 3,000 security specialists dedicated to keeping its network safe from cyberattacks.

“Telecommunication carriers around the world are challenged to build trust for voice calls. The need to eradicate fraudulent calls, clearly label nuisance calls, and provide better labelling of unidentified calls outside of the address book has never been greater,” said Hiya president Kush Parikh.

“Consumers deserve certainty in knowing who is on the other line when they pick up the phone. BT and EE are leading the way in the U.K. by implementing the most advanced voice security platform to fight the growing problem of spam and fraud calls, while helping legitimate calls get through.”