EE boosts 4G to 1,500 rural locations

The upgrades are part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN), a £1 billion joint initiative between mobile network operators and the UK government to extend 4G connectivity to 95% of the UK’s geography by the end of 2025.

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive of BT Group, commented: “Today marks a major achievement for the Shared Rural Network, with EE becoming the first operator to bring 4G to a further 1,500 remote locations across the UK.

“From farming and fishing to hospitality and tourism, Britain’s countryside communities are vital to the success of the wider economy and BT Group’s huge investment into our mobile network infrastructure is delivering the connectivity boost local people and businesses need.”

Having signed the SRN deal in March 2020, EE has now delivered more than 2,000 square miles of additional 4G connectivity to rural areas across each of the four UK nations. This equates to a size greater than nine times that of the Isle of Man.

EE’s 4G coverage covers more than 99% of the population and its continued infrastructure investment marks the latest expansion of its 4G coverage.

The operator aims to reduce ‘partial not spots’ and provide customers and businesses in remote places across the country with enhanced high-speed mobile connectivity.

The 1,500th site strengthens EE’s 4G coverage around Loch Ness in Scotland and nearby villages along the River Moriston.

The site represents the largest single SRN upgrade EE has delivered to data, with enhanced connectivity supporting local people and business, as well as those working and visiting the area.