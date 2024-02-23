BT launches narrowband-IoT network to support UK smart cities

The network is underpinned by EE’s mobile network and covers 97% of the UK’s population, based on EE's licensed spectrum in the 1800MHz band.

NB-IoT is a low-power network that offers the ability to securely and reliably connect IOT devices.

The network will enable low-data-demand assets, such as street lighting or underground water sensors, to be connected over a smart network.

This will not only deliver longer battery life, but it can also enhance efficiency and reduce costs for utilities, by offering enhanced insights into the assets which are connected by the devices.

BT says the new network will help fast-track smart cities of the future in the UK and can also be deployed in the agriculture sector.

BT has previously trialled sensors to monitor haystack temperature and prevent fire risks, as well as ensure the safekeeping of livestock through gate sensors.

“Growing numbers of businesses are beginning to realise the benefits of IoT applications, and our UK-wide NB-IoT network opens up a wide range of connectivity solutions for monitors, sensors, and other smart devices,” Chris Keone, managing director, Division X at BT said.

Division X is a department within BT’s enterprise business that was set up in 2022 to scale up and commercialise 5G private networks, IoT and edge computing for BT’s business customers.

“Whether it’s building the smart cities of the future or reducing carbon emissions, our network will provide customers with the reliability and efficiency they need,” Keone said.

The network will add to BT’s existing IoT portfolio, which includes eSIMs and IoT national roaming SIMs for UK businesses.