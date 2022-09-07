EE extends 5G reach

New locations to receive 5G connectivity include Bradford, Kidderminster, Peterborough, Bedford and Luton.

The operator also announced it is rolling out 5G 2100MHz spectrum on sites that were previously used to provide 3G signals.

The upgrade provides an enhanced 5G smartphone experience, EE says, ensuring that its customers receive improved indoor coverage as well as more 5G capacity in busy areas.

Cities benefitting from EE’s latest upgrade include London, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, Leeds and Cardiff.

Christian Thrane, managing director of consumer marketing at EE said: “To provide customers with the best smartphone experience, we are continually upgrading and expanding our 5G network.

“By increasing capacity, our customers will get faster speeds and an even more reliable experience.

“When combined with the enhanced benefits and services our great new pay monthly packages offer – then for those planning to get a new 5G smartphone, the message is simple: there’s only one UK network that offers the best smartphone experience.”

The rollout and upgrades of its 5G launch follows the recent launch of EE’s new pay monthly plans.