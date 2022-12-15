EE boosts 4G coverage in 500 more rural areas

This upgrade is part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) scheme to extend coverage in rural areas across the UK.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: “BT is committed to ensuring that even the most remote areas of the country are connected.

“Despite a challenging economic environment, we’re continuing to invest in rural infrastructure to achieve that. EE’s 4G has expanded by 500 square miles over the past year and we continue to be the sole provider of mobile services in many areas of the UK.”

The investment constitutes the latest expansion in EE’s 4G coverage across remote parts of the UK. In total, the operator has upgraded 1362 sites since the SRN deal was signed in March 2020.

EE adds that it plans to deliver around 900 more upgrades to rural areas of the UK by 2024, with each home nation receiving additional coverage.

Many of the upgrades, EE says, have helped improve coverage throughout the UK’s road network. Roads getting better coverage include the M1, M4 and M6 in England, A487, A489 and A4212 in Wales, A838, A85 and A90 in Scotland and A1 and A24 in Northern Ireland.