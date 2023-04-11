Microsoft pens 10-year EE gaming deal

The deal follows similar 10-year partnerships that Microsoft has signed with the likes of Ubitus, Boosteroid, NVIDIA and Nintendo.

The announcement was made this morning by Phil Spencer, the business executive and CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

“Microsoft and EE are expanding our partnership with a 10-year commitment in cloud gaming to bring PC games built by Activision Blizzard, following the acquisition, and Xbox to EE customers,” he wrote.

Last month, the Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) said that while it believes the planned merger between Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard will not hurt the console market, its provisional considerations with regard to the cloud gaming market have not yet changed.

"Having considered the additional evidence provided, we have now provisionally concluded that the merger will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in console gaming services because the cost to Microsoft of withholding Call of Duty from PlayStation would outweigh any gains from taking such action", the CMA's revised provisional findings said.

"Our provisional view that this deal raises concerns in the cloud gaming market is not affected by today’s announcement.

“Our investigation remains on course for completion by the end of April."