BT to bring EE connectivity to wholesale market

Due to be officially launched in early 2023 upon the completion of trials, partners will be able to sell EE mobile SIMs.

This marks the first time that EE connectivity will be available to enterprise resellers via a direct channel model with BT Wholesale.

Gavin Jones, channel partners director at BT Wholesale said: “We are constantly striving to make ourselves easier to do business with, and critical to that is ensuring we are delivering what partners want. For many, that was EE mobile.

“Enabling resellers to sell EE mobile SIMs is the latest proof point demonstrating our commitment to helping our partners thrive.

“We are seeing a clear shift in businesses moving away from legacy voice services and we’re providing partners with Complete Convergence across fibre, cloud voice and mobile.”

The launch will enable access to EE’s 4G and 5G networks, boosting resellers’ ability to support end users evolving all-IP requirements and go-to-market strategies.

The use of EE mobile SIMs supports the move away from legacy voice setups – a transition accelerated by the upcoming PSTN switch-off in 2025.

EE adds that it is targeting to cover 90% of the UK landmass with 5G by 2028, with requestable, on-demand solutions anywhere.