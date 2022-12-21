EE brings 4G to London Underground stations

The operator is bringing its 4G services to Holland Park, Notting Hill Gate and Queensway on the Central line, with Archway, Tufnell Park and Kentish Town on the Northern line to follow next week.

Following further testing over Christmas, this will then be extended to stations including Camden Town, Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Circus in the new year.

Greg McCall, chief networks officer at BT, said: “We’re delighted to be at the forefront of such a transformative project, supporting BAI in delivering what will ultimately be the largest and most advanced network of its type anywhere in the world, and one which aligns with our ongoing mission to digitise the UK through major investment in, and enhancement of, our mobile and fibre networks.

"It’s also yet another milestone in our ambition to deliver high-speed 4G and 5G EE mobile connectivity to as much of the UK as possible, including previously unreachable locations.”

The connectivity is achieved through BAI’s multi-carrier network, which links the tunnels and stations on the London Underground with one another.

The infrastructure will be 5G-ready and will allow for ongoing upgrades in the future and in many cases both 4G and 5G will be rolled out concurrently.

EE adds that it intends to roll out its services to a host of additional stations throughout 2023 and, by the end of 2024, customers will be able to access 4G across the entirety of the London Underground.