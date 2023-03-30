Awards
Entries are now open to the 2023 edition of the Global Carrier Awards. So it’s a good time to look back at some of the companies, projects and initiatives that won in 2022 and how they have pushed on in 2023 – starting with the Southern Cross NEXT cable project, winner of the Project of the Year – Subsea category.
Italian service provider Sparkle took home a 2022 Global Carrier Award (GCA) in the Best Subsea Innovation category, for its Genoa Landing Platform (GLP) submarine cable landing infrastructure in northern Italy.
The official shortlist for this year's Global Carrier Awards has been announced.
The Datacloud Global Awards returned on 25 April with a ceremony in Monaco.
Mary Clark, former chief marketing officer of Syniverse and then Synchronoss, has been appointed CMO of Brivo, a cloud-based building technology company.
The 17th annual Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) was back live in London during this year's Capacity Europe conference.
Nominations are now open for next year's Datacloud Awards, scheduled to return to Monaco in April.
In this final instalment of the Where are they now series, is Chindata Group which was awarded the trophy for Best Asian Project at the 2020 Global Carrier Awards.
Taking to the skies, the next company to be profiled in the series is SES Networks, who along with Amdocs, were the recipients of the Satellite Project of the Year Award.
Moving onto the subsea part of the Where are they now series is EllaLink and its 2020 win for Subsea Project of the Year.
Nominations for the Global Carrier Awards are now open.
French telco Orange took home the trophy for Terrestrial Project of the Year at the 2020 Global Carrier Awards, for its new network Djoliba.
The Datacloud Global Awards took place on 1 June, with more than 20 winners across a wide range of categories.
Capacity is pleased to announce the shortlist for the Global Carrier Awards 2020. Having concluded an extensive judging process, our independent expert panel has confirmed its 2020 shortlist. In this unpredictable year, the brilliant line-up of entries from the global wholesale telecoms sector have made it evident how innovative, driven and passionate this industry is.
The 2020 nominations for Capacity's 20 Women to Watch are open to Monday 03 August 2020
The winners of the 2019 Messaging and SMS Global Awards have been named.
Capacity is pleased to announce the shortlist for the Messaging and SMS Global Awards 2019.
The 15th annual Global Carrier Awards took place in London last night, bringing together over 420 members of the wider wholesale community celebrating the industry’s biggest achievements over the last 12 months.