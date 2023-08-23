The Global Carrier Awards shortlist 2023
The official shortlist for this year's Global Carrier Awards has been announced.
The live ceremony will take place during Capacity Europe 2023, on Wednesday 18 October at the Indigo at The O₂ in London. With 36 trophies to be won, the awards are the most prestigious awards programme in the telecoms and connectivity industry, celebrating its 19th year in operation.
“The 2023 edition of the Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) once again excelled in showcasing the amazing rate of innovation and creativity that we witness in our industry day-in, day-out. It’s a true privilege to see how all the actors in our industry ecosystem are moving, morphing and competing," commented Head Judge, Carl Roberts, partner at Hadaara Consulting.
Nominations opened in March bringing in a record number of 300+ entries for 2023, with the independent judging panel hard at work over the course of July-August to score each and every one. This uptick in submissions marks a 11% year-on-year increase, which means growth of 40% over the last two years alone.
GLOBAL & REGIONAL
Best African Carrier
Bankai Group
Bayobab Group
Click Mobile Limited
Globe Teleservices
LANCK Telecom
Liquid Intelligent Technologies
WIOCC
Best Asia-Pacific Carrier
CBC Tech
China Mobile International Limited
NTT
Telin
TM Global
Best Central & Eastern European Carrier
Qoolize LLC
Neterra
Best Latin American/Caribbean Carrier
Orchest Technologies
TELEFÓNICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
UFINET
Identidad Technologies
Best Middle East Carrier
e&
Kalaam Carrier Solutions
LANCK Telecom
Mobily
stc Group/Center3
Best North American Carrier
AT&T
NTT
Verizon Partner Solutions
Windstream Wholesale
Best Pan-European Carrier
Colt Technology Services
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
LANCK Telecom
NTT
RETN
Best Data Centre Provider
BDx Data Centers
Chindata Group
Green Mountain Data Centres
Singtel
Best Global Carrier - Voice
Airtel Business
C3ntro Telecom
iBASIS
LANCK Telecom
Orange International Carriers
Tata Communications
TELEFÓNICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
Best Global Carrier - Data
Colt Technology Services
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Orange International Carriers
Sparkle
TM Global
Best Internet Exchange Provider
DE-CIX
NetIX
INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY
Best AI/ML Innovation
BENOCS and Anodot
Comviva
Converge ICT Communications
Vodafone and TechSee
VOX Solutions
Best Anything as a Service Solution (XaaS)
Enabld
Expereo
Gamma
Sage Management
SONOC
telXira
UFINET
Yotta Data Services
Best Anti-Fraud Innovation
Betatel ltd
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd.
iBASIS
Identidad Technologies
Infobip
LANCK Telecom
netnumber Global Data Services
Tata Communications
TELEFÓNICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
VOX Solutions
Best Blockchain/Security Innovation
DCConnect Global Limited
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Orchest Technology
Verizon Communications
Best Cloud Innovation
China Mobile International Limited
China Unicom Global
Comviva's NGAGE cloud CPaaS Platform
Rakuten Symphony
Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation
Chindata Group
Console Connect
e& (Etisalat and)
Novva Data Centers
Open Access Data Centres - a WIOCC Group Company
wingu.africa
Yotta Data Services
Best Data Service Innovation
Colt Technology Services
datamena
Gold Data
KT Corporation
Sparkle
Best IoT Initiative
IBASIS
Tata Communications
TELEFÓNICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
Vestitel BG jsc.
Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation
Boldyn Networks in partnership with CityBridge
China Mobile International Limited
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Ooredoo Qatar
Singtel
Best Network Technology & Software Development
CMC Networks
Connectbase
Console Connect
DCConnect Global Limited
Expereo
Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership
Bayobab
HGC Global Communications Ltd
Tata Play Binge Powered by Comviva
Best Subsea Innovation
KT Corporation
Tampnet
Vodafone Business
Best Voice Service Innovation
Airtel Business
Bayobab
Cataleya Orchid Collab
NeuTrafiX
NUSOflex
SMSCloud Hub
Innovation Disruptor of the Year
Connectbase
Console Connect
DCConnect Global Limited
FiberSense
Gulf Bridge International (GBI)
HORISEN
KT Corporation
Orchest Technologies
Zain Omantel International (ZOI)
PROJECTS
Project of the Year – Subsea
Batelco
center3
JUPITER CABLE SYSTEM
KT Corporation
Sparkle
Project of the Year – Terrestrial
Bayobab
FibreConnect
Gold Data
stc Group
Trans Adriatic Express (TAE)
WIOCC Group
Project of the Year – Satellite
WINNER TO BE ANNOUNCED LIVE AT THE AWARDS ON 18 OCTOBER
SALES & MARKETING
Best Marketing Campaign
Airtel Business
Bayobab
Greener Data - Organized by JSA
Liberty Networks
Telin
Telstra International
Zain Omantel International (ZOI)
Best Marketing Team
Console Connect
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
Liberty Networks
stc Group
Verizon Partner Solutions
Best Social Media Campaign
Bankai Group
NJFX
stc Group
Best Sales Team
Bayobab
BTS
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
euNetworks
Gamma
Global Message Services (GMS)
Liberty Networks
Orange International Carriers
stc Group/center3
TELEFÓNICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
Verizon Partner Solutions
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Best Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative
CCgroup (Ookla for Good)
euNetworks
Green Mountain
Nxtra by Airtel
Telin
Telstra International
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
AzerTelecom
Bayobab
BT Wholesale
EdgeConneX
TELEFÓNICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
Verizon Partner Solutions
Best Strategic Acquisition
EdgePoint Infrastructure
TOFANE Global
Zain Omantel International (ZOI)
Best IoT/M2M/Industry 4.0 Solution
WINNER TO BE ANNOUNCED LIVE AT THE AWARDS ON 18 OCTOBER
Speaking on a few standout areas from this year's entries, Roberts commented: "the Global and Regional category had a significant upturn, particularly from Asian carriers, whilst the Innovation and Technology category went from strength-to-strength."
"The two new sub-categories Best AI/ML Innovation and Best Anything as-a-Service attracted some serious interest, whilst the stalwart categories Best Network Technology & Software Innovation, Best Anti-Fraud Innovation and Innovation Disruptor of the Year, continue to be very popular and hotly contested," he added.
"On the Sales and Marketing side, I would be remiss not to flag the hugely competitive Best Sales Team category – some serious pitching going on there! In the remaining categories, Terrestrial Projects had another strong year, whilst ESG and M&A stood out in the Special Recognition category. As always, we did need some tie-breakers (six in total) where competition was the toughest," continued Roberts.
"So it was yet another challenging year for our 30 intrepid judges to whom we owe a huge debt of gratitude. The GCAs bring out the very best our industry has to offer and are judged by the very best!,” concluded Roberts.
The team at Capacity Media would like to wish all this year’s shortlisted companies the best of luck for the Global Carrier Awards and we look forward to seeing you in October!