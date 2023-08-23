The Global Carrier Awards shortlist 2023

The live ceremony will take place during Capacity Europe 2023, on Wednesday 18 October at the Indigo at The O₂ in London. With 36 trophies to be won, the awards are the most prestigious awards programme in the telecoms and connectivity industry, celebrating its 19th year in operation.

“The 2023 edition of the Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) once again excelled in showcasing the amazing rate of innovation and creativity that we witness in our industry day-in, day-out. It’s a true privilege to see how all the actors in our industry ecosystem are moving, morphing and competing," commented Head Judge, Carl Roberts, partner at Hadaara Consulting.

Nominations opened in March bringing in a record number of 300+ entries for 2023, with the independent judging panel hard at work over the course of July-August to score each and every one. This uptick in submissions marks a 11% year-on-year increase, which means growth of 40% over the last two years alone.

GLOBAL & REGIONAL

Best African Carrier

Bankai Group

Bayobab Group

Click Mobile Limited

Globe Teleservices

LANCK Telecom

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

WIOCC

Best Asia-Pacific Carrier

CBC Tech

China Mobile International Limited

NTT

Telin

TM Global

Best Central & Eastern European Carrier

Qoolize LLC

Neterra

Best Latin American/Caribbean Carrier

Orchest Technologies

TELEFÓNICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

UFINET

Identidad Technologies

Best Middle East Carrier

e&

Kalaam Carrier Solutions

LANCK Telecom

Mobily

stc Group/Center3

Best North American Carrier

AT&T

NTT

Verizon Partner Solutions

Windstream Wholesale

Best Pan-European Carrier

Colt Technology Services

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

LANCK Telecom

NTT

RETN

Best Data Centre Provider

BDx Data Centers

Chindata Group

Green Mountain Data Centres

Singtel

Best Global Carrier - Voice

Airtel Business

C3ntro Telecom

iBASIS

LANCK Telecom

Orange International Carriers

Tata Communications

TELEFÓNICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Best Global Carrier - Data

Colt Technology Services

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Orange International Carriers

Sparkle

TM Global

Best Internet Exchange Provider

DE-CIX

NetIX

INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY

Best AI/ML Innovation

BENOCS and Anodot

Comviva

Converge ICT Communications

Vodafone and TechSee

VOX Solutions

Best Anything as a Service Solution (XaaS)

Enabld

Expereo

Gamma

Sage Management

SONOC

telXira

UFINET

Yotta Data Services

Best Anti-Fraud Innovation

Betatel ltd

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd.

iBASIS

Identidad Technologies

Infobip

LANCK Telecom

netnumber Global Data Services

Tata Communications

TELEFÓNICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

VOX Solutions

Best Blockchain/Security Innovation

DCConnect Global Limited

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Orchest Technology

Verizon Communications

Best Cloud Innovation

China Mobile International Limited

China Unicom Global

Comviva's NGAGE cloud CPaaS Platform

Rakuten Symphony

Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation

Chindata Group

Console Connect

e& (Etisalat and)

Novva Data Centers

Open Access Data Centres - a WIOCC Group Company

wingu.africa

Yotta Data Services

Best Data Service Innovation

Colt Technology Services

datamena

Gold Data

KT Corporation

Sparkle

Best IoT Initiative

IBASIS

Tata Communications

TELEFÓNICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Vestitel BG jsc.

Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation

Boldyn Networks in partnership with CityBridge

China Mobile International Limited

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Ooredoo Qatar

Singtel

Best Network Technology & Software Development

CMC Networks

Connectbase

Console Connect

DCConnect Global Limited

Expereo

Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership

Bayobab

HGC Global Communications Ltd

Tata Play Binge Powered by Comviva

Best Subsea Innovation

KT Corporation

Tampnet

Vodafone Business

Best Voice Service Innovation

Airtel Business

Bayobab

Cataleya Orchid Collab

NeuTrafiX

NUSOflex

SMSCloud Hub

Innovation Disruptor of the Year

Connectbase

Console Connect

DCConnect Global Limited

FiberSense

Gulf Bridge International (GBI)

HORISEN

KT Corporation

Orchest Technologies

Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

PROJECTS

Project of the Year – Subsea

Batelco

center3

JUPITER CABLE SYSTEM

KT Corporation

Sparkle

Project of the Year – Terrestrial

Bayobab

FibreConnect

Gold Data

stc Group

Trans Adriatic Express (TAE)

WIOCC Group

Project of the Year – Satellite

WINNER TO BE ANNOUNCED LIVE AT THE AWARDS ON 18 OCTOBER

SALES & MARKETING

Best Marketing Campaign

Airtel Business

Bayobab

Greener Data - Organized by JSA

Liberty Networks

Telin

Telstra International

Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Best Marketing Team

Console Connect

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Liberty Networks

stc Group

Verizon Partner Solutions

Best Social Media Campaign

Bankai Group

NJFX

stc Group

Best Sales Team

Bayobab

BTS

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

euNetworks

Gamma

Global Message Services (GMS)

Liberty Networks

Orange International Carriers

stc Group/center3

TELEFÓNICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Verizon Partner Solutions

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Best Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative

CCgroup (Ookla for Good)

euNetworks

Green Mountain

Nxtra by Airtel

Telin

Telstra International

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

AzerTelecom

Bayobab

BT Wholesale

EdgeConneX

TELEFÓNICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Verizon Partner Solutions

Best Strategic Acquisition

EdgePoint Infrastructure

TOFANE Global

Zain Omantel International (ZOI)

Best IoT/M2M/Industry 4.0 Solution

WINNER TO BE ANNOUNCED LIVE AT THE AWARDS ON 18 OCTOBER

Speaking on a few standout areas from this year's entries, Roberts commented: "the Global and Regional category had a significant upturn, particularly from Asian carriers, whilst the Innovation and Technology category went from strength-to-strength."

"The two new sub-categories Best AI/ML Innovation and Best Anything as-a-Service attracted some serious interest, whilst the stalwart categories Best Network Technology & Software Innovation, Best Anti-Fraud Innovation and Innovation Disruptor of the Year, continue to be very popular and hotly contested," he added.

"On the Sales and Marketing side, I would be remiss not to flag the hugely competitive Best Sales Team category – some serious pitching going on there! In the remaining categories, Terrestrial Projects had another strong year, whilst ESG and M&A stood out in the Special Recognition category. As always, we did need some tie-breakers (six in total) where competition was the toughest," continued Roberts.

"So it was yet another challenging year for our 30 intrepid judges to whom we owe a huge debt of gratitude. The GCAs bring out the very best our industry has to offer and are judged by the very best!,” concluded Roberts.

The team at Capacity Media would like to wish all this year’s shortlisted companies the best of luck for the Global Carrier Awards and we look forward to seeing you in October!