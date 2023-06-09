Global Carrier Awards 2023 - Last month to enter!

Taking place on the 18 October 2023 in London, these annual honours celebrate innovation and excellence across the entire telecoms ecosystem. We are also delighted to welcome back Carl Roberts, Partner at Hadaara Consulting, as our returning Head Judge.

This year’s ceremony will see a return of the themes introduced last year, with categories dedicated to satellite, subsea, 5G and software, to name a few. We also have special recognition categories that cover such topics as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Diversity and Inclusion (D&I), as well as M&A and strategic acquisitions.

Similarly, the entry process runs the same way as last year, using a platform that allows you to save your submissions and finish them when you’re ready. We have also removed the compulsory video element – although you are welcome to submit one if you like!

You can find out more about the event format, see the category list and enter by visiting the website.

We have also updated our Top tips for putting together your entry! guidelines to help you stand the best chance of winning.

The awards are again free to enter, and as always, will be judged by an independent panel, who will assess all submissions.

The deadline for submissions is Friday 7th July.

For any queries, please contact: awards@capacitymedia.com