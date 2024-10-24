Infosys launches London innovation hub and Cambridge AI Lab partnership
Ben Wodecki
October 24, 2024 12:02 PM
From Left to Right: Sushanth Tharappan, EVP & Head-HR, Infosys; Matthieu Caillat, Chief Operating Officer, AXA XL; Colm-cille Caulfield, Head of Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics, University of Cambridge; Feryal Clark, Minister for AI and Digital Government; Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys; and Howard Dawber, Deputy mayor of London for Business and Growth.

Infosys has launched a new innovation centre in London aimed at helping clients harness emerging technologies, along with an AI lab in partnership with the University of Cambridge to drive education and research collaboration.

Both the AI Lab and its London Living Labs are housed in Infosys’ new 25,000-square-foot site and will act as a hub for innovation and research activities.

“London is a melting pot of some of the world's most forward-thinking and disruptive companies, and our commitment to be a major part of its technological evolution is outlined in this significant investment,” said Tarang Puranik, EVP and head of delivery for Europe at Infosys.

The Living Labs facility with provide interactive demonstrations, workshops, and personalised consultations for clients and partners to help them leverage digital technologies, such as Infosys’ Cobalt cloud solution to support digital architecture development.

The joint AI Lab, meanwhile, will offer education and research opportunities, leveraging the company’s industry expertise and practical applications to address real-world challenges.

The facilities were opened during a ceremony attended by Feryal Clark, the UK minister for digital government and AI and Professor Colm-cille Caulfield, head of the Department of Applied Mathematics at the University of Cambridge.

"We are putting the potential of AI at the heart of our plans to kickstart growth in the economy,” said Minister Clark. “I saw first-hand how Infosys' new London base will support organisations and researchers to get the most out of this technology, fuelling the new innovations which will deliver change for people up and down the country.”

