Infosys launches London innovation hub and Cambridge AI Lab partnership

Both the AI Lab and its London Living Labs are housed in Infosys’ new 25,000-square-foot site and will act as a hub for innovation and research activities.

“London is a melting pot of some of the world's most forward-thinking and disruptive companies, and our commitment to be a major part of its technological evolution is outlined in this significant investment,” said Tarang Puranik, EVP and head of delivery for Europe at Infosys.

The Living Labs facility with provide interactive demonstrations, workshops, and personalised consultations for clients and partners to help them leverage digital technologies, such as Infosys’ Cobalt cloud solution to support digital architecture development.

The joint AI Lab, meanwhile, will offer education and research opportunities, leveraging the company’s industry expertise and practical applications to address real-world challenges.

The facilities were opened during a ceremony attended by Feryal Clark, the UK minister for digital government and AI and Professor Colm-cille Caulfield, head of the Department of Applied Mathematics at the University of Cambridge.

"We are putting the potential of AI at the heart of our plans to kickstart growth in the economy,” said Minister Clark. “I saw first-hand how Infosys' new London base will support organisations and researchers to get the most out of this technology, fuelling the new innovations which will deliver change for people up and down the country.”

