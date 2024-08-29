Infosys and Nvidia team up on AI solutions for the telecom industry

Infosys has unveiled a suite of customisable Generative AI solutions for telecom companies, leveraging Nvidia's technology.

Combining its Topaz platform with Nvidia's Nim microservices, Infosys has developed AI-powered tools aimed at enhancing telcos' customer experiences and network operations.

The new AI services are designed to improve operational efficiencies, such as improving contact centre agent training.

“Telcos are increasingly adopting generative AI solutions to improve the productivity of their businesses with smarter networks, more efficient operations, and enhanced customer service,” said Ronnie Vasishta, SVP of telecoms at Nvidia.

“Leveraging Nvidia’s full-stack accelerated computing and AI platform, Infosys Topaz is delivering a suite of domain-specific solutions that will help telcos accelerate and streamline their adoption of generative AI.”

Chief among the new telco-focused solutions is Cortex, designed to improve contact centre agent training.

The generative AI solution generates realistic simulations of conversations with customers, enabling agents to hone their skills in an immersive environment.

Infosys also launched TOSCA (Topology and Orchestration Specification for Cloud Applications) Network Service Design, designed to streamline the creation and customise TOSCA templates.

Also unveiled was an AI-powered solution that helps network engineers and operations personnel troubleshoot issues faster. The AI tool can accelerate issue resolution, with Infosys claiming it led to a 22% improvement in accuracy.

Infosys’ Topaz platform powers the solutions, with the company leveraging several of Nvidia’s Nim microservices to help design them.

Among the Nim services Infosys used to build the solutions included NeMo Retriever for securely connecting models to business data and NeMo Guardrails to introduce behavioural rules for conversational systems.

Also used was Nvidia’s Riva software development kit to design customisable multilingual speech systems suitable for transcribing call centre agent conversations.

“By integrating Nvidia's advanced AI technologies with Infosys Topaz, we aim to transform network service design, NOC operations, and contact centre functionalities,” said Anand Swaminathan, EVP and global industry leader for communications, media, and technology, at Infosys.

“It will also help ensure the safe and responsible deployment of AI. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to drive innovation and operational excellence for our customers.”

