Nvidia shares fall despite record gains
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Nvidia shares fall despite record gains

Saf Malik
August 29, 2024 11:06 AM
Nvidia_sign.png

Nvidia shares have fallen despite record revenues of US$30 billion (£24.7 billion) over a three-month period.

Revenue continues to surge, with a 122% increase on an annual basis during the quarter, following three straight periods of year-on-year growth in excess of 200%.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


The company’s net income rose to $16.6 billion in the quarter from $6.18 billion in the year prior.

Nvidia has been the major beneficiary of the ongoing AI boom and its market cap recently passed $3 trillion

Its stock has skyrocketed by 150% this year alone, with a 3,000% surge over the past five years.

Yet a fall of up to 6.8% was recorded in the aftermath of the results according to Reuters.

Fears over a design-led delay in the launch of the upcoming Nvidia Blackwell chips are reported to have contributed to the price wobble, though the shares have held up as the firm’s Hopper chips were seen as a stopgap solution.

Yesterday, Nvidia said it had shipped Blackwell pilot chips to customers and partners and is expected to ramp up sales of the chip at the end of the year.

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia expected to smash expectations in latest results

Nvidia to launch in the Middle East despite US export ban

AMD’s AI chips to challenge Nvidia

Topics

NewsToday Top StoryInvestment & Finance
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe