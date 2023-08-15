Infosys signs €1.5bn Liberty Global deal

The new agreement involved Infosys taking over the build and operations of Liberty Global’s Horizon entertainment and connectivity platforms by introducing technologies such as Infosys’ Topaz AI.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD at Infosys, said, "We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement the cloud-first digital foundation we have laid for Liberty Global using Infosys Cobalt.

“This will unveil a new chapter in our joint journey of innovation as we reimagine entertainment and the connectivity experience for millions of global consumers.

“The strength of our global operations will also help the business scale across markets. As we prepare to welcome new talent and teams of innovators to Infosys, we look forward to building on the trust that Liberty Global has in us."

The deal will be worth €2.3 billion if the contract is extended to eight years.

It will include the opportunity to expand the Horizon platform's reach to give its customers access to digital entertainment and connectivity services.

The agreement also opens the doors for over 500 Liberty Global employees joining Infosys as senior executives and technology teams from Liberty Global’s Product, Technology Development Service Delivery Group Network & Shared Operations and Security Groups will transition over to Infosys.

"Strengthening and expanding our collaboration with Infosys gives our best-in-class solutions new scale with the ability to reach many more markets and bring positive experiences to more customers,” said Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global.

“And while it produces substantial central cost savings over time, it also provides excellent opportunities for our talent to grow their specialist skills and nurture impactful careers with Infosys.

“We look forward to working together to accelerate innovation and make our entertainment solutions even more powerful and engaging as new generations of digital-first customers continue to demand more from us all."