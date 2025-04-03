CFK Africa's new initiative aims to end violence against women
CFK Africa's new initiative aims to end violence against women

Jasdip Sensi
April 03, 2025 11:16 AM
CFK Africa has launched a new initiative to tackle sexual and gender-based violence in Mathare slum.

As a result, the Gender Desk Office at the Mathare Police Station will provide a safe place for women to report violence and seek justice.

The scheme was launched with support from non-profit organisation focused on empowering youth in Kenya, Mathare Police officers, the Gender-Based Violence County Coordinator’s office and local community partners.

The move comes as sexual and gender-based violence is a major issue in Kenya, with 45% of women experiencing it, according to Kenya’s National Council for Population and Development.

In addition to a program that trains landlords to spot and address risks to women, the new Gender Desk Office aims to challenge harmful norms and support survivors in seeking justice in the region.

CFK Africa executive director, Jeffrey Okoro, said: “It’s not enough to just educate members of the community about the dangers of sexual and gender-based violence.

“We need to involve community leaders, male allies, landlords and police officers to create sustainable change around this issue. Community ownership of the process is key.”

The new Gender Desk Officer in Mathare, Inspector Musyoka, continued: “We are here to help. All our officers are here to represent everyone at all times of the day and night. When you arrive at Mathare Police Station, you are safe.”

