Google Cloud to drive Deutsche Telekom’s network modernisation with AI, cloud

The agreement, which runs into 2030, will task Google Cloud with modernising and scaling data analytics and AI applications throughout Deutsche Telekom 's operations.

The collaboration extends to Deutsche Telekom's critical SAP environment as well. Under an initiative dubbed SAP2SKY, Google Cloud will guide the migration of essential business systems to the cloud, creating a unified IT framework designed for future scalability.

“By leveraging data and AI, we are improving agility and optimising digital solutions across all our business entities, software engineering, and customer interfaces to deliver superior experiences for our customers,” said Stefan Schloter, CIO for Europe at Deutsche Telekom. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud further strengthens these efforts, driving innovation and efficiency.”

Deutsche Telekom has a storied relationship with Google Cloud, notably having joined up in 2021 to develop a German Sovereign Cloud .

The pair have since joined forces to develop One Data Ecosystem (ODE), an AI-augmented platform which lets the telco consolidate on-premises data systems.

In addition to cloud migrations and network modernisations, this latest deal will see Deutsche Telekom increase its use of Google’s Vertex AI development platform to create new AI applications.

Deutsche Telekom said its use of Vertex will help it “tap into new market potential and respond with even more agility to customer needs”.

“Communications service providers are increasingly looking to the cloud to further develop service offerings and drive innovation, flexibility, and growth,” said Marianne Janik, VP for EMEA North at Google Cloud. “We look forward to collaborating with Deutsche Telekom to help the company further develop innovative solutions that provide enhanced experiences for end users.”

A few weeks prior, Deutsche Telekom partnered with Google Cloud to improve its Radio Access Network (RAN) operations through agentic AI tools powered by the hyperscaler’s Gemini 2.0 AI model.

