AirTrunk seeking $1.7bn Singapore data centre loan: reports

According to a Bloomberg report, the Blackstone-owned data centre operator is developing the large-scale campus for a major US client.

The facility will operate under long-term contracts until 31 December 2050, with AirTrunk expected to lease back some of the allocated power. However, key details about the site remain undisclosed.

Singapore, a regional data centre hub, has maintained tight control over new data centre developments.

Following an implicit moratorium in 2019 due to sustainability concerns, the government reintroduced new capacity through a Data Centre – Call for Application (DC-CFA) exercise in 2022. This process allows data centre developments based on strict sustainability and economic criteria.

In 2023, AirTrunk was among four operators awarded 20MW of capacity under this scheme. Yet, the company is now raising funds for a project four times that size.

Industry watchers are questioning whether the Singapore government has allocated additional capacity to AirTrunk outside of the DC-CFA process, or whether there may be discrepancies in the reported figures.

AirTrunk already operates SGP1, a 78MW data centre campus in Loyang, launched in 2020. However, sources suggest the new funding is not linked to an expansion of this site.

There are also unconfirmed reports that a contractor has been awarded for the 20MW project from last year’s DC-CFA allocation—but this still leaves a significant gap in explaining the new 80.2MW development.

With 300MW of new capacity announced by the Singapore government in 2024, there is speculation about whether AirTrunk’s project is part of this allocation—or if an exception has been made.

