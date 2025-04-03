Raxio Group secures $100m to power African data centre expansion

The debt funding will be used to double Raxio ’s colocation data centre deployments within three years to meet increasing demand for AI and cloud services markets, including Ethiopia, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), among others.

Robert Skjødt, CEO of Raxio Group, said the funding will allow Raxio to bring digital infrastructure to “the regions that need it most”.

Radio’s Tier III carrier-neutral facilities are designed to power workloads 24/7, leveraging renewable energy solutions to minimise its environmental footprint.

Its facility in Kinshasa, DRC, for example, powers local data services. While in Côte d’Ivoire, Raxio is establishing a digital hub to serve Francophone West Africa, connecting regional markets and facilitating cross-border financial trades.

IFC’s latest funding deal adds to earlier debt funding from Proparco and the Emerging Africa Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF), along with equity investments from Roha Group and Meridiam.

IFC’s financing includes concessional funding from the GROW Facility, which seeks to advance gender equity and inclusive economic growth through blended finance, and the IDA Private Sector Window, which supports private investment in the world’s poorest and most fragile markets.

“Raxio’s business model shows how digital infrastructure can empower businesses, governments and communities to thrive in the digital economy,” said Sarvesh Suri, regional industry director for infrastructure and natural resources in Africa at IFC. “This partnership between Raxio and IFC is set to strengthen Africa’s digital ecosystem and catalyse further investments and regional integration, building a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

“Together with our other partners, we’re building the foundation for Africa’s digital future and setting new benchmarks for sustainability,” Skjødt added.

RELATED STORIES

Raxio Group names Robert Skjødt as CEO

Raxio launches Ivory Coast's first Tier III data centre, boosting digital economy