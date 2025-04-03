Cordiant-owned Emitel secures major tower contract with Orange Polska
Ben Wodecki
April 03, 2025 12:05 PM
A Emitel cell tower

Emitel, the Polish tower operator owned by Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, has secured a contract with Orange Polska to support the expansion of its mobile network coverage in the country.

The long-term built-to-suit (BTS) agreement will see Emitel construct hundreds of new towers for Orange Poland over the next few years, with the telecom giant paying a recurring fee for each site built.

Under the terms of the deal, Emitel can sell the remaining space on each tower to other mobile network operators to increase the profitability of each site.

As of December 2024, Emitel operates 762 towers, with all four of Poland’s major mobile network operators counted as tenants.

Since Cordiant acquired the firm in 2022, Emitel has expanded its tower portfolio by 27% and increased its associated revenue by 37%.

Steven Marshall, co-founder of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, said Emitel will “play a key part in expanding Poland's 5G telecommunications network”.

Emitel’s parent said the project with Orange will take its total tower count to more than 1,000, with demand in Poland being driven by strong household consumption, increased government spending, and positive contributions from EU funds.

Capital expenditure for the new project is expected to be funded by Emitel's free cash flow.

“We are pleased that Orange Polska has once again entrusted us to implement a significant infrastructure project,” said Maciej Pilipczuk, CEO of Emitel. “As an experienced technology partner, we guarantee the highest execution standards and efficiency in delivering even the most demanding investments for them.”

Senior Reporter Capacity Media
