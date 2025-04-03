IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX becomes region’s third largest IX in one year
Saf Malik
April 03, 2025 10:33 AM
IRAQ-IXP, Iraq’s first and only neutral Internet Exchange, is celebrating its first anniversary with has quickly risen to become the third-largest IX in the Middle East in terms of connected networks.

In just one year, IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX has grown to 28 networks, including major global players such as Meta, Akamai, and Tencent.

Peak traffic has soared to nearly 180 Gigabits per second (Gbit/s), a 150% increase since January 2025, underscoring Iraq’s increasing role in the regional digital landscape.

Hosted at the Iraq Connectivity Gateway (ICG) in Baghdad, IRAQ-IXP operates under the DE-CIX as a Service (DaaS) model, built on DE-CIX’s award-winning infrastructure.

The exchange provides low-latency interconnection, enhanced network security, and scalable connectivity, serving as a crucial hub for regional digital transformation.

The exchange’s remarkable growth reflects the increasing demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity in Iraq and beyond.

“We are delighted by the strong growth of IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX in its first year of operations,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

“Increasing numbers of national and international network operators want to offer services in Iraq as part of the vibrant local digital ecosystem growing around the exchange.

“Already the third-largest IX in the Middle East and growing rapidly, IRAQ-IXP is meeting Iraq’s demand for higher-speed, more stable, and better-quality Internet connectivity.”

Ahmed Rakwi, CEO of IRAQ-IXP, highlighted the exchange’s broader vision: “From the beginning, our vision was clear — to position Iraq as a digital hub for the region.

“Reaching the milestone of becoming the third-largest Internet Exchange in the Middle East within just one year is not only a reflection of our ambition, but also of the trust placed in us by global and local networks. Powered by DE-CIX, IRAQ-IXP is redefining connectivity standards in Iraq, and this is just the beginning.”

DE-CIX has been active in the Middle East for over a decade, now operating Internet Exchanges in Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, and Turkey.

IRAQ-IXP powered by DE-CIX follows in the footsteps of other successful DE-CIX-operated exchanges, such as UAE-IX in Dubai.

