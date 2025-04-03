Cellnex to sell Swiss business with DigitalBridge, EQT circling: report

Bloomberg reports that Cellnex has enlisted JPMorgan Chase and Société Générale to facilitate the sale of its majority stake, with DigitalBridge and Phoenix Tower International among the parties that have already expressed early interest.

EQT , SBA Communications Corp , and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners are also believed to be among those interested in acquiring the business, of which Cellnex owns 72%. The remainder is owned by Swiss Life Asset Managers.

Cellnex first entered Switzerland back in 2017 after it acquired Swiss Towers.

The firm has been on a selling spree of late, having sold its Austrian unit to a consortium of Vauban Infrastructure Partners, EDF Invest and MEAG for €803 million.

Cellnex also sold stakes in Swedish and Danish units to Stonepeak back in 2023, while recent reports also suggest the firm was looking to sell its Polish business.

At the end of February, Cellnex sold its Irish business to PTI for €971 million, with the firm using the cash to kick start its €800 million share buyback programme.

Cellnex is looking to reduce its share capital by redeeming shares, subject to shareholder approval.

Capacity has contacted Cellnex for comment.

