UK telco giants join forces to cut supplier carbon emissions
Ben Wodecki
April 03, 2025 03:24 PM
Carbon Neutral and ESG Concept: Globe Balancing between a Green leaf and CO2

Ten of the UK's largest digital connectivity companies have signed a joint letter encouraging their suppliers to adopt voluntary minimum standards to reduce carbon emissions.

The likes of BT, Ericsson, and VMO2 are urging their suppliers to actively engage with their own supply chains to reduce carbon emissions and establish clear goals for cutting their carbon footprints.

The group, which came together as part of the Digital Connectivity Forum, argues that purchased goods and services represent the largest source of Scope 3 emissions as they called on suppliers to help be part of the solution.

Alex Mather, head of the Digital Connectivity Forum, said: “By encouraging suppliers to adopt these practical and achievable standards, we are fostering collaboration across the supply chain to deliver meaningful climate action while supporting the UK’s world-leading connectivity goals.”

Scope 3 emissions are carbon emissions generated not by a company itself but through its supply chain.

The telcos and digital service giants want their suppliers to publicly set “science-based carbon reduction targets” and pledge to increase the circularity of products and devices.

Each of the 10 signatories will independently decide how to apply these standards, while suppliers themselves will be free to determine how they will meet them.

Will Ennett, chair of the DCF Climate & Sustainability Working Group, said: “I want to thank the 10 companies, who provide an essential service to most households and businesses in the UK, for collaborating and effecting change.

“In a telecoms industry first, we are coming together to address the carbon footprint of our supply chains, the largest source of our respective emissions.”

The complete list of signatories includes AllPoints Fibre, BT Group, CityFibre, Ericsson, Openreach, PXC, Sky, TalkTalk, VMO2, and Vodafone UK.

NewsESGEnvironmental
