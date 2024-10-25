Labour’s Autumn Budget: What does it mean for telecoms?

This shift aims to revitalise the UK's digital infrastructure and foster a pro-innovation economy, helping the nation catch up with global competitors in terms of investment in technology and connectivity.

Subscribe today for free

Reeves is expected to announce the budget next week on Wednesday, October 30, the first since Labour came into office.

She has pledged to revise the Treasury’s debt calculation approach, moving from the traditional Public Sector Net Debt (PSND) to a measure called Public Sector Net Financial Liabilities (PSNFL).

This updated metric allows for a broader view of the UK’s financial assets and liabilities, providing Reeves with greater flexibility to invest in infrastructure projects and digital transformation initiatives.

A shift towards digital infrastructure

The 2024 budget will place a significant emphasis on technology, recognising its role in driving economic growth and productivity.

This focus is underlined by the recent establishment of a digital transformation panel, tasked with developing a long-term digital strategy for the government.

Srini Rao, chief business officer and head of EMEA at LTIMindtree, expressed strong support for these advancements, noting the potential for digital technology to reshape public services and the economy.

“The power of digital and data to boost UK productivity has never been more critical to the UK’s economic growth. We welcome the newly formed panel of experts who will play a key role in shaping a 10-year vision for the future of digital government,” Rao said.

Rao urged the Labour government to foster a “pro-innovation society,” promoting digitalisation, automation, and the integration of generative AI, which could position the UK as a leader in digital transformation.

“Improving the digital infrastructure will drive investment to empower and upskill users to independently access and utilise digital assets like Gen AI,” he added, emphasising the transformative impact that such technological advancements could have on the economy.

Investment in telecoms

The telecoms industry, which forms the backbone of digital services, is expected to benefit directly from Reeves’ infrastructure investment strategy. The UK’s telecoms infrastructure has lagged behind other major economies, and Reeves’ reforms are designed to close this gap. By prioritising public infrastructure, including digital assets, Reeves aims to make long-term investments that will enhance connectivity across the nation, reduce digital inequality, and foster economic resilience.

The potential for accelerated digital and telecoms investments aligns with the Labour government’s industrial strategy, which is centred on building a more sustainable and technologically advanced economy. The government’s focus on digital infrastructure is expected to stimulate innovation and create new job opportunities, particularly as the demand for 5G and high-speed internet access grows.

While the budget aims to foster a digitally driven economy, some in the tech sector are concerned about potential tax increases that could stymie entrepreneurship.

Tom Leathes, CEO and co-founder at Motorway, voiced concerns over speculated hikes in Capital Gains Tax (CGT) and cuts to Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR), which could impact startup founders and investors significantly.

“Entrepreneurs thrive on incentives that reward risk,” Leathes said. “But I have a real concern that the looming Autumn budget could shift the balance, impacting growth and innovation in the UK’s technology ecosystem.”

Leathes warned that increasing CGT rates or reducing BADR might make scaling, selling, or reinvesting in new ventures less attractive for founders, ultimately impacting the government’s ambition to nurture a thriving startup environment.

Furthermore, Leathes highlighted the difficulties in attracting and retaining top talent in the face of rising taxes on businesses.

“As tax on businesses—and therefore employees—increases, costs to employ the best talent go up,” he added.

For startups, employee equity schemes are a vital tool for attracting talent, but Leathes argued that current UK policies fall short of the support founders and tech companies need. “We should be boosting UK entrepreneurial spirit, not hindering it,” he concluded.

Long-term goals

Rao believes that the increased investment in digital infrastructure and expert guidance from the digital transformation panel will be instrumental in addressing the UK’s digital divide. He highlighted that the government’s commitment to science and technology will also play a pivotal role in reshaping the nation’s job market, stating, “Technology will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of jobs, ensuring that the workforce remains highly skilled to meet the demands of an evolving world.”

According to analysts, this combination of robust public infrastructure spending and investment in digitalisation could see the UK’s productivity levels rise, though much of this hinges on the government’s ability to balance taxation with growth incentives.

Some industry experts argue that prioritising long-term infrastructure goals is essential to maintaining the UK’s competitiveness, particularly as global counterparts accelerate their own investments in digital transformation and AI.

Public-private collaboration

Reeves’ approach marks a stark departure from previous Conservative-led fiscal policies, which focused on cost-cutting and limited infrastructure investment.

By placing public sector investment at the centre of the budget, Reeves is creating an environment where telecom companies can work alongside the government to strengthen digital connectivity across the country.

This is expected to yield long-term benefits for both consumers and businesses by improving access to high-speed internet and creating a stable foundation for next-generation services.

As the telecoms industry gears up for increased demand, stakeholders believe that strategic investments, coupled with supportive policies, will be critical in achieving national coverage and reducing digital inequalities.

Reeves’ shift to PSNFL as a fiscal measurement tool is intended to maintain fiscal responsibility while freeing up significant resources for infrastructure spending.

By adjusting the Treasury’s approach, Reeves will have the flexibility to meet Labour’s goals of modernising the UK’s digital landscape without compromising the government’s financial stability.

With the Autumn Budget just days away, all eyes are on Reeves to deliver a strategy that balances the needs of the tech sector with the demands of fiscal prudence.

The reforms are anticipated to kick-start the digital economy, support telecom companies in enhancing connectivity, and create a foundation for sustained economic growth.

However, industry leaders like Rao and Leathes caution that a supportive, innovation-focused regulatory environment is essential to unlocking the full potential of this ambitious plan.

RELATED STORIES

Reaction: Labour wins – what next for telecoms?

Microsoft and UK govt forge 5-year deal for digital transformation