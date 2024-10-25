Meta taps Lumen to boost network capacity for AI service expansions

Lumen’s Private Connectivity Fabric solution will help add network capacity for Meta, providing dedicated access to existing fibre routes and new routes between data centres.

Subscribe today for free

“We're enabling one of the biggest expansions of network capacity in our lifetime,” said Ashley Haynes-Gaspar, EVP and chief revenue officer at Lumen. “We've transformed our company to meet this demand. As Meta's customers use more AI services across its platforms, we're helping provide Meta with a seamless, effortless, and flexible network that will meet its growing needs.”

Meta has intensified its AI initiatives, expanding research into models such as its Movie Gen video generation model and the latest Llama models, Llama 3.2 .

Meta is also trying to push its answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, the aptly named Meta AI , across its portfolio of social media platforms.

With increased demand for its AI services, Meta is trying to expand its digital infrastructure to ensure its products can respond reliably.

“Our AI tools are performing increasingly more complex tasks including enabling conversations in a variety of languages and translating text to images in real-time while helping people interact with the world around them in new, immersive ways,” said Alex-Handrah Aimé, director of network investments at Meta.

“We are excited to work with Lumen to use this advanced network to provide scale and reliability for seamless experiences.”

RELATED STORIES

Meta unveils Movie Gen: AI video creator to rival OpenAI's Sora