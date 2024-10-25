Nvidia eyes Indian AI market with push to partner with local IT giants

During the chipmaking giant’s AI Summit event in Mumbai, Nvidia announced it has partnered with the likes of Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro to support the training of developers in the country with Haung suggested India has an “amazing natural resource” in its IT and computer science expertise.

“It makes complete sense that India should manufacture its own AI. You should not export data to import intelligence,” Huang said as he emphasised the importance of the country building out its own digital infrastructure.

“This industry, the computing industry, is going to become the intelligence industry,” Huang said during a keynote at the event, where he highlighted India’s strengths including its enormous amounts of data and large population.

Nvidia already enjoys partnerships with India’s major IT players. Earlier this week, the company teamed up with Tech Mahindra to launch a Centre of Excellence to provide tools and tech to support AI applications for local businesses.

One Indian team-up announced at Nvidia’s event was with Jio parent Reliance Industries. Nvidia will supply its upcoming Blackwell hardware to power workloads in a new Reliance data centre being built in Gujarat, in the west of India.

Huang was joined on stage by Mukesh Ambani, chair of Reliance, with the pair discussing how AI could help augment Indian industries, including telecoms.

On the partnership, Ambani said he “didn’t like doing anything but the best technology” and described Nvidia’s next-generation GB200 data centre solutions as “undoubtedly the best technology.”

“India will start with the absolute best that [Nvidia] has,” Ambani added.

Ambani, who recently was embroiled in a spat with Elon Musk over spectrum allocation , said India was well placed to take on the world with AI.

“Like what we did in data, a few years from now, we will surprise the world with what India and Indians can achieve can achieve in the intelligence market,” Ambani said.

Themes on display at Nvidia’s AI event in India continue the company’s push for “digital sovereignty” — where each nation or region has respective control over its own digital infrastructure and data control.

With countries around the globe pouring billions of dollars into shoring up and building out digital infrastructure to support the increasing demand for AI, Nvidia’s push for digital sovereignty presents a lucrative opportunity for hardware suppliers like Nvidia to meet that demand.

Earlier this week, Huang and Nvidia were in Denmark for the inauguration of Gefion , the country’s first AI supercomputer. Powered by Nvidia hardware, including 1,528 H100 GPUs, the unit was described by the company as a “sovereign AI supercomputer.”

