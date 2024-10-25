Cordiant Digital to acquire Belgian data centre operators in €92m deal
Cordiant Digital to acquire Belgian data centre operators in €92m deal

Saf Malik
October 25, 2024 11:19 AM
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (CORD) has agreed to acquire and merge Belgian data centre provider DCU Invest NV (Datacenter United) and the data centre division of Proximus Group.

CORD will partner with TINC NV and a Cordiant-managed fund, investing €92.3 million to secure a 47.5% stake in the newly formed “Combined Group.”

Datacenter United, a Tier III/IV operator, runs nine data centres across Belgium. CORD and TINC’s partnership will inject new capital, allowing Datacenter United to acquire Proximus’s data centre business.

The acquisition will establish a significant market player, serving high-demand sectors like government and blue-chip corporates, with an 80% current capacity utilisation.

Shonaid Jemmett-Page, chairman of CORD said: “The Board is delighted to announce the agreement to acquire these two data centre businesses.

“By bringing these businesses together, there is the opportunity to create a market-leading retail and wholesale data centre business in this attractive geography.”

Following the merger, Proximus will maintain a ten-year inflation-linked services agreement, securing 37% of the group’s IT power capacity.

Steven Marshall, co-founder of Cordiant Digital said: “This transaction could only be successfully executed because of the Investment Manager’s ability to create a potentially valuable combination from a complex situation.”

The acquisition, expected to be completed by Q1 2025, aligns with CORD’s EU expansion goals and enhances its overall portfolio value.

Data CentresNewsEuropeInvestment & Finance
