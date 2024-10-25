RETN adds Croatia Point of Presence with new DC North data centre link

The PoP connects DC North, a data centre in Varaždin, some 100 kilometres north of Zagreb. The PoP will be connected via two diverse paths to RETN’s existing node in Zagreb to further improve and extend network performance.

Subscribe today for free

“We are excited to expand our presence in Croatia with the new PoP in DC North,” said Amy Bajer, managing director of RETN Poland and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) at RETN. "This collaboration not only strengthens our network but also reinforces resilience and disaster recovery, providing exceptional connectivity solutions to our customers.”

Opened last November, the DC North site spans 2000 square metres and is located at the intersection of three redundant optical crossroads, covering Slovenia, Hungary, and Austria.

Boasting a 4MW power connection, it’s the only data centre in Croatia certified with both the Uptime Tier III Design Tier III Facility certifications.

“We are excited to partner with RETN to bring advanced technological infrastructure and robust network services to the region, fostering economic growth and digital advancement," said Darko Pintarić, chief data centre officer at CRATIS.

RELATED STORIES

RETN reveals underestimated impact of Red Sea cable cuts, calls for industry overhaul

RETN reveals new Milan to Zurich route