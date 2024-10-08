RETN reveals underestimated impact of Red Sea cable cuts, calls for industry overhaul

According to RETN’s latest report, “Building the Networks of Tomorrow: Engineering Reliability for Long-Term Success,” the actual disruption to data flow was closer to 70%, highlighting significant vulnerabilities in global network infrastructure.

The report draws attention to the fragile state of current internet connectivity and calls for urgent action to address the gaps in global digital infrastructure.

RETN’s CEO, Tony O’Sullivan, stressed the need for industry-wide evolution to meet the challenges posed by geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, and the increasing demand for resilient networks.

He said: “We are at a pivotal moment in network connectivity. The industry is not equipped to meet current demands.

“From cable cuts to design flaws and cyberattacks, we’re not far from entire countries being digitally cut off when one or two cables fail.”

RETN’s report underscores the critical need for investment in new infrastructure to prevent catastrophic failures in the future.

O’Sullivan called for a collaborative approach across the telecommunications industry, urging key players to prioritise long-term resilience over short-term financial gains.

“There are some key players who can take immediate steps to make a difference. Our white paper is meant to serve as a wake-up call,” he added.

RETN’s response to the cable cuts in the Red Sea region was to double capacity across China and Central Asia, prioritising terrestrial routes and ensuring multiple subsea cable systems were available.

This strategy, which avoided funnelling traffic through fewer high-capacity cables, allowed the company to mitigate the disruption.

The report also delves into a series of challenges that exacerbate network vulnerabilities, including geopolitical risks, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory inconsistencies.

It cites incidents such as the cable cuts in the Red Sea and Strait of Malacca as evidence of the need for diversified network routes to avoid single points of failure.

RETN also highlighted the growing strain on supply chains, with shortages of critical components like semiconductors and high-voltage cables delaying infrastructure projects.

This is compounded by a scarcity of specialised vessels needed for cable installation and repairs, further prolonging network disruptions.

RETN’s diversified network strategy, exemplified by its TRANSKZ terrestrial cable project connecting Europe and Asia, has proven to be a model of resilience.

This low-latency, protected route allowed the company to maintain network performance during recent disruptions and serves as an example of the strategic importance of diverse, secure routes moving forward.

