
RETN expands to the Middle East with new PoP in Dubai

Nadine Hawkins
July 31, 2024 10:56 AM
RETN has opened its new point-of-presence (PoP) in Dubai, marking the company’s first significant expansion into the Middle East.

The strategic expansion is set to bolster RETN's network, enhancing connectivity across Europe and Asia.

Located in Dubai Production City's Equinix DX1, the new PoP is intricately linked via subsea cables to Marseille and through a terrestrial route to Istanbul.

By incorporating a terrestrial connection, RETN aims to increase network diversity and stability, addressing the common issues associated with subsea connections, such as frequent fiber cuts and lengthy repair times.

The expansion is a strategic response to the growing demand from enterprise customers for highly reliable, low latency, and secure connections that span the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Tony O’Sullivan, CEO of RETN, emphasised the significance of Dubai’s strategic location and cutting-edge infrastructure in this expansion.

“Dubai's strategic location and investment in state-of-the-art infrastructure make it an ideal hub for RETN to enhance global connectivity. With diverse routes and a thriving business ecosystem, our new PoP in Dubai ensures seamless, reliable connectivity solutions for enterprises bridging Europe, Asia, and beyond.”

The choice of Dubai as a new PoP location reflects the city's growing importance as a global business hub and a critical juncture for international connectivity.

Editor Capacity Media
