RETN reveals new Milan to Zurich route

The route improves connections to and from Europe through its high-capacity network, which is capable of supporting up to 400Gbps and beyond.

The new 300km route joins the company’s existing 135,000km global network and uses the point-of-presence (PoP) at the Caldera Campus in Milan, Italy’s most hyperconnected data centre, with a 75km dark fibre connection extending to the Swiss border at Chiasso via Drezzo.

By bypassing traditional paths, RETN says it offers a more diverse and reliable connection, minimising the risk of network congestion.

The decision to use an alternative interconnection point is described by RETN as “strategic” and enhances network performance, ensuring greater reliability compared to other routes.

“With the new Milan-Zurich route, we are addressing the growing connectivity demands of national and international operators to and from Italy," said Milko Ilari, head of Southern Europe at RETN.

"This is one of several strategic investments driving our expansion in Southern Europe, supporting business growth with a reliable and resilient network."

Running alongside the railway on the Swiss side, the low-latency network reduces vulnerability to failures and maintenance interruptions compared to conventional routes.

RETN’s expansion in Italy is part of a broader strategy to strengthen international connections, aiming to provide Italian companies with greater bandwidth capacity to meet hyperscale demands and support submarine links that land in Italy and extend toward Europe.

The new Milan to Zurich route will serve as a strategic access point to RETN’s European network, connecting to the Zurich PoP.

