Meta's secret Wisconsin data centre project to cost nearly $1bn: report

Bloomberg reports that the $837 million site would be used to continue its AI and cloud infrastructure scale out, adding to its apparent $65 billion plan to invest in AI data centres.

The project is early in development, with Meta having signed an incentive deal back in February under an alias. Meta has not publicly commented on the project.

Meta has been building out its AI and cloud infrastructure for some time to power increased training and inference for its new AI services, like Meta AI, and open source efforts, like the new Llama 4 ‘herd’ of models.

Reports in February suggested Meta is mulling a major expansion of its AI infrastructure , scaling beyond $200 billion with potential sites being eyed in Louisiana, Wyoming, and Texas.

Wisconsin is increasingly becoming a hotbed for digital infrastructure investment. Rival Microsoft is investing $3.3 billion in the Badger State, building a new data centre and an “AI co-innovation lab” for manufacturing south of Milwaukee.

It’s also one of three states beyond Texas being eyed for potential Stargate Project sites , alongside Pennsylvania and Oregon.

However, part of Microsoft’s Wisconsin plan is believed to be among the projects being paused or shelved as part of its data centre reset , with the hyperscaler believed to be in a position of oversupply.

