Fibrus taps Nokia to enhance network security in long-term Deepfield deal

The deal follows a successful trial period and comes as Fibrus continues to grow its presence across Northern Ireland and Cumbria, where it has already connected delivered infrastructure to around 400,000 premises.

Nokia 's Deepfield tech will enable Fibrus to gain greater insight into network traffic patterns and enhance protection against cyber threats such as DDoS attacks.

Deepfield is also expected to help the broadband provider optimise its network resources while maintaining service quality.

“The Deepfield solution from Nokia gives us the tools to understand our traffic better, protect against potential threats, and reduce operational costs,” said Shane Haslem, COO at Fibrus. “This partnership allows us to futureproof the digital infrastructure in the areas we serve, maintaining the highest level of service and security for our 100,000-strong customer base.”

According to Nokia, the scalability of its Deepfield solution will support Fibrus in managing future service expansions, including the potential implementation of higher-capacity passive optical network (PON) technologies.

This latest agreement builds on an existing relationship between the pair that began in 2020, when Nokia was selected to support Fibrus in delivering high-speed broadband to underserved rural areas across Northern Ireland.

Paul Alexander, VP and country general manager of UK&I at Nokia, said: “The Nokia Deepfield solution brings advanced network analytics, ensuring that Fibrus can maintain a secure and reliable network.

“This successful rollout with Fibrus demonstrates the reliability and robustness of Nokia’s technology in supporting the company’s goal of delivering an enhanced customer experience.”

