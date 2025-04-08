Colt DCS expands German footprint with €2bn data centre projects

The new sites will be split equally across Frankfurt and Berlin and are part of a €2 billion investment aimed at strengthening its presence in two of the country’s key data centre markets.

“These new sites will not only enhance our capacity to serve the increasing needs of cloud and AI workloads but also reinforce our dedication to sustainability and innovation in the data centre industry,” said Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS .

The new Frankfurt 4 & 5 facilities will be built on an 18-acre site and provide a combined 63MW of capacity.

The Berlin facilities, meanwhile, will be constructed on a 9.5-acre site, adding a total 54MW of IT capacity.

The projects will add 117MW to Colt DCS's capacity in Germany, bringing its total in-country capacity to 176MW.

The new data centres will be designed using Colt’s Global Reference Design (GRD), which can cater for both traditional cloud and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, powering racks up to 130kW.

All four will feature hybrid cooling technologies, combining traditional air and direct liquid-to-chip, and will feature low Global Warming Potential (GWP) cooling chillers, reducing water waste for cooling purposes.

“The continued growth in digital services has created strong demand for hyperscale data centres in Germany,” Sanfridsson said. “Our acquisitions in Frankfurt and Berlin are a testament to our commitment to Europe's largest economy.”

