UK forms AI Energy Council to balance data centre growth with sustainability

The AI Energy Council will be tasked with analysing the government’s clean energy efforts and how it can deliver the level of power needed to fuel the country’s AI efforts.

Some 14 parties make up the council, including energy regulator Ofgem, power providers such as National Grid and EDF, hyperscale companies like Microsoft and AWS , and UK chip designer Arm.

“The work of the AI Energy Council will ensure we aren’t just powering our AI needs to deliver new waves of opportunity in all parts of the country, but can do so in a way which is responsible and sustainable,” said Peter Kyle, the UK’s Science and Technology Secretary.

The formation of the AI Energy Council was part of the Labour government’s ambitious AI Opportunities Action Plan , which includes a host of recommendations aimed at making the country “irresistible to AI firms”.

The group will meet quarterly and share expert insights into boosting the energy demands needed to power AI data centres .

Top of the agenda for the council will be getting power to the government’s new AI Growth Zones , dedicated hotbeds that will be earmarked for new AI data centres.

The government said the Growth Zone projects will require the equivalent energy to power roughly two million homes but will “create local jobs which will put more money in people’s pockets”.

“AI can play an important role in building a new era of clean electricity for our country and as we unlock AI’s potential, this Council will help secure a sustainable scale up to benefit businesses and communities across the UK,” said Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Along with the council project, the government revealed it has been working with both Ofgem and the National Energy System Operator to reform the country’s connections process in a bid to speed up deployment times for data centres.

The reforms, subject to final signoffs from Ofgem, could release more than 400GW of capacity from the connection queue. The government said this would accelerate projects “vital to economic growth”.

Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Ofgem, said: “AI will play an increasingly important role in transforming our energy system to be cleaner, more efficient, and more cost-effective for consumers, but only if used in a fair, secure, sustainable and safe way.

“Working alongside other members of this Council, Ofgem will ensure AI implementation puts consumer interests first – from customer service to infrastructure planning and operation – so that everyone feels the benefits of this technological innovation in energy.”

RELATED STORIES

Spring Statement: UK pledges £13bn to boost infrastructure projects

New UK cybersecurity bill targets data centres, MSPs & supply chains