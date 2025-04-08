Musk's DOGE team expands to the FCC amid agency cost-cutting efforts: report

The Verge reports that DOGE staffers have been added to the agency’s staff roster, listed as serving under the Office of the Chairman, or OCH.

Having expanded its remit to the Federal Trade Commission, the Pentagon and the Department of Veteran's Affairs, DOGE staffers are now eyeing the government agency that covers broadband and telecom licences.

Currently, three staff members from DOGE are listed in the FCC ’s public directory. They are Tarak Makecha, a former employee of Tesla; Jordan Wick, who previously worked at the self-driving car company Waymo; and Jacob Altik, a lawyer who has already been involved with DOGE's activities in the Office of Personnel Management.

It’s unknown what the trio are exactly up to at the FCC, though their work will likely align with Chairman Carr’s efforts to slash “unnecessary regulatory burdens” — which include rolling back what he described as “invidious” DEI practices .

Carr has already kicked off the ‘ Delete, Delete, Delete’ plan , which aims to eliminate red tape that could affect infrastructure investment, network deployment, and competition.

The FCC is responsible for issuing licenses and allocating resources essential for Musk's Starlink business. However, Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns that his ties to the Trump administration might result in a “giveaway” of public funds to Starlink .

Capacity has contacted the FCC for comment.

A DOGE staffer caused alarm at the White House last month after they installed a Starlink terminal on the roof without informing the Secret Service of when they intended to set up the device.

The Starlink terminal was set up to “improve Wifi connectivity” across the White House complex — despite the fact that the site already has some of the fastest and most secure internet in the world.

RELATED STORIES

Trump nominee pressed to block BEAD funding 'giveaway' to Musk's Starlink

FCC seeks to eliminate ‘unnecessary’ rules in sweeping regulatory rollback